Calcom Vision Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.30 crore, up 70.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.30 crore in December 2021 up 70.68% from Rs. 17.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 131.98% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021 down 19.51% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2020.

Calcom Vision shares closed at 141.05 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)