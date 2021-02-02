Calcom Vision Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore, up 100.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.75 crore in December 2020 up 100.86% from Rs. 8.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020 up 153.9% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2020 up 539.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

Calcom Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2019.

Calcom Vision shares closed at 25.05 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and 39.94% over the last 12 months.