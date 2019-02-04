Calcom Vision Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.17 crore, up 165.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.17 crore in December 2018 up 165.1% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2018 up 3940.63% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2018 up 247.37% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

Calcom Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Calcom Vision shares closed at 34.70 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given 183.27% returns over the last 6 months and 153.65% over the last 12 months.