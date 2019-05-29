Cadila Healthcare Q4 profit slips 22% on weak operating show, US business grows 9%

Cadila Healthcare's March quarter consolidated profit fell 22.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 460 crore hit by weak operating income.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew 15.3 percent to Rs 3,771.2 crore compared to the same period last year as the US formulations business registered a 9.3 percent growth and Emerging Markets formulations business grew 7.1 percent YoY.

India formulations business grew 2.1 percent YoY but EU formulations business fell 11.2 percent while API business showed a 6.7 percent growth YoY.

At the operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined 6.4 percent YoY to Rs 800.6 crore and margin dipped 490 bps to 21.5 percent in the quarter ended March 2019.

The sharp 402 percent increase in finance cost at Rs 77.3 crore and the 23 percent rise in other expenses at Rs 994.4 crore dragged operating performance.

The stock closed at Rs 263.65, up Rs 4.40, or 1.70 percent on the BSE.