App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cadila Healthcare Q3 profit falls 6% to Rs 511 crore

Total revenue, however, rose to Rs 3,608.9 crore for the latest quarter as against Rs 3,285.6 crore in the same period of 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cadila Healthcare on Thursday reported six per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 510.7 crore for December quarter 2018, mainly on account of rise in expenses. It had posted a net profit of Rs 543.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

Total revenue, however, rose to Rs 3,608.9 crore for the latest quarter as against Rs 3,285.6 crore in the same period of 2017-18.

Stock of Cadila Healthcare settled at Rs 323 on BSE, up 1.46 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Cadila Healthcare #Market news #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.