you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare Q3 net profit jumps 22% at Rs 510 crore

Operating profit or EBITDA at Rs 840.4 crore, while margin at 23.5 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.
Cadila Healthcare has reported 22 percent jump in its third quarter net profit at Rs 510.7 crore on the back better operating performance.

Revenue for the quarter was up at Rs 3,578 crore against Rs 2,961.2 crore, QoQ.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 417.5 crore in the quarter ended September 2018.

Operating profit or EBITDA at Rs 840.4 crore, while margin at 23.5 percent.

At 14:16 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 330, up Rs 11.65, or 3.66 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 02:22 pm

