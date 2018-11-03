App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare Q2 profit falls 17% to Rs 417.5 cr on weak income

Cadila Healthcare's revenue from operations during the quarter slipped 8.1 percent to Rs 2,961.2 crore compared to Rs 3,222 crore in corresponding period last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Cadila Healthcare on Saturday has reported a 17 percent on year decline in second quarter consolidated profit to Rs 417.5 crore, dented by degrowth across parameters.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) plunged 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 687.8 crore and margin contracted 340 bps to 23.2 percent in quarter ended September 2018.

The stock closed 0.08 percent higher at Rs 359.30 on Friday.
First Published on Nov 3, 2018 01:18 pm

tags #Cadila Healthcare #Results

