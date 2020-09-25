172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|cadila-health-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1795-90-crore-up-33-64-y-o-y-5650881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Health Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,795.90 crore, up 33.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cadila Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,795.90 crore in June 2020 up 33.64% from Rs. 1,343.80 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 398.20 crore in June 2020 up 405.97% from Rs. 78.70 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 609.20 crore in June 2020 up 189.96% from Rs. 210.10 crore in June 2019.

Cadila Health EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.77 in June 2019.

Cadila Health shares closed at 403.70 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.61% returns over the last 6 months and 80.55% over the last 12 months.

Cadila Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,795.901,707.301,268.70
Other Operating Income--104.9075.10
Total Income From Operations1,795.901,812.201,343.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials520.50477.80409.80
Purchase of Traded Goods30.60-18.1092.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-66.3094.80-40.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost292.80267.40265.20
Depreciation110.90112.3090.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses429.10470.70433.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax478.30407.3093.10
Other Income20.00400.2027.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax498.30807.50120.10
Interest19.9062.6026.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax478.40744.9093.80
Exceptional Items---52.00--
P/L Before Tax478.40692.9093.80
Tax80.2086.4015.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities398.20606.5078.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items--12.80--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period398.20619.3078.70
Equity Share Capital102.40102.40102.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.896.050.77
Diluted EPS3.896.050.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.896.050.77
Diluted EPS3.896.050.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #Cadila Health #Cadila Healthcare #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

