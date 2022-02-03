Cadila Health Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,830.30 crore, down 4.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,830.30 crore in December 2021 down 4.61% from Rs. 1,918.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.00 crore in December 2021 up 40.41% from Rs. 140.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 384.50 crore in December 2021 down 26.5% from Rs. 523.10 crore in December 2020.

Cadila Health EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.37 in December 2020.

Cadila Health shares closed at 414.50 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.98% returns over the last 6 months and -13.31% over the last 12 months.