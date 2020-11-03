Cadila Health Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,820.00 crore, up 13.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,820.00 crore in September 2020 up 13.47% from Rs. 3,366.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 473.40 crore in September 2020 up 403.62% from Rs. 94.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 890.90 crore in September 2020 up 36.54% from Rs. 652.50 crore in September 2019.

Cadila Health EPS has increased to Rs. 4.62 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2019.

Cadila Health shares closed at 410.65 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.36% returns over the last 6 months and 69.94% over the last 12 months.