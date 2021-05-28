Cadila Health Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,846.70 crore, up 2.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,846.70 crore in March 2021 up 2.52% from Rs. 3,752.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 679.00 crore in March 2021 up 73.26% from Rs. 391.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 815.00 crore in March 2021 down 2.45% from Rs. 835.50 crore in March 2020.

Cadila Health EPS has increased to Rs. 6.63 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.83 in March 2020.

Cadila Health shares closed at 626.85 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.27% returns over the last 6 months and 85.68% over the last 12 months.