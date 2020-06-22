App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Health Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,752.10 crore, up 0.52% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cadila Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,752.10 crore in March 2020 up 0.52% from Rs. 3,732.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 391.90 crore in March 2020 down 14.82% from Rs. 460.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 835.50 crore in March 2020 down 0.39% from Rs. 838.80 crore in March 2019.

Cadila Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.83 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.49 in March 2019.

Cadila Health shares closed at 362.05 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.35% returns over the last 6 months and 52.19% over the last 12 months.

Cadila Healthcare
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,752.103,534.503,619.50
Other Operating Income--103.60113.30
Total Income From Operations3,752.103,638.103,732.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,033.80925.80792.40
Purchase of Traded Goods334.10391.70625.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-108.20-73.20-31.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost609.00619.00552.30
Depreciation178.50174.10155.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,092.201,081.60994.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax612.70519.10644.80
Other Income44.3020.1038.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax657.00539.20683.20
Interest82.5080.5077.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax574.50458.70605.90
Exceptional Items-52.50-1.60--
P/L Before Tax522.00457.10605.90
Tax108.5092.70126.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities413.50364.40479.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period413.50364.40479.20
Minority Interest-21.80---21.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.207.002.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates391.90371.40460.10
Equity Share Capital102.40102.40102.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.833.654.49
Diluted EPS3.833.654.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.833.654.49
Diluted EPS3.833.654.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Cadila Health #Cadila Healthcare #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 22: Known COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Tamil Nadu near 60,000

Kanpur: 57 girls at children's shelter home test COVID-19 positive, 5 of them pregnant

First COVID-19 death in Goa; 85-year-old woman succumbs

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

