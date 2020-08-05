Cadila Health Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,639.90 crore, up 4.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,639.90 crore in June 2020 up 4.11% from Rs. 3,496.30 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 454.00 crore in June 2020 up 39.56% from Rs. 325.30 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 837.90 crore in June 2020 up 28% from Rs. 654.60 crore in June 2019.

Cadila Health EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.97 in June 2019.

Cadila Health shares closed at 403.70 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.61% returns over the last 6 months and 80.55% over the last 12 months.