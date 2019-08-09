Cadila Health Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,496.30 crore, up 20.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,496.30 crore in June 2019 up 20.82% from Rs. 2,893.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 325.30 crore in June 2019 down 29.36% from Rs. 460.50 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 654.60 crore in June 2019 down 12.29% from Rs. 746.30 crore in June 2018.

Cadila Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.97 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.50 in June 2018.

Cadila Health shares closed at 234.70 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.15% returns over the last 6 months and -37.53% over the last 12 months.