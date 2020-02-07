Cadila Health Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,638.10 crore, up 1.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,638.10 crore in December 2019 up 1.68% from Rs. 3,577.90 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 371.40 crore in December 2019 down 27.28% from Rs. 510.70 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 713.30 crore in December 2019 down 18.1% from Rs. 870.90 crore in December 2018.

Cadila Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.65 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.99 in December 2018.

Cadila Health shares closed at 273.10 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.71% returns over the last 6 months and -14.11% over the last 12 months.