Cadila Health Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,577.90 crore, up 9.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,577.90 crore in December 2018 up 9.77% from Rs. 3,259.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 510.70 crore in December 2018 down 6% from Rs. 543.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 870.90 crore in December 2018 down 1.29% from Rs. 882.30 crore in December 2017.

Cadila Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.99 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.31 in December 2017.

Cadila Health shares closed at 317.95 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.39% returns over the last 6 months and -21.40% over the last 12 months.