C. E. Info Syst Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.10 crore, up 38.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.10 crore in September 2022 up 38.24% from Rs. 48.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.15 crore in September 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 22.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.80 crore in September 2022 up 16.27% from Rs. 32.51 crore in September 2021.

C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.27 in September 2021.

C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,356.55 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.48% returns over the last 6 months