C. E. Info Syst Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore in March 2023 up 18.64% from Rs. 55.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.64 crore in March 2023 up 17.19% from Rs. 23.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.01 crore in March 2023 up 3.71% from Rs. 36.65 crore in March 2022.