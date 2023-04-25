 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
C. E. Info Syst Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

Apr 25, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore in March 2023 up 18.64% from Rs. 55.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.64 crore in March 2023 up 17.19% from Rs. 23.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.01 crore in March 2023 up 3.71% from Rs. 36.65 crore in March 2022.

C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.65 59.25 55.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.65 59.25 55.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.54 1.26 6.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.33 7.37 0.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.16 0.06 -0.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.24 13.03 9.33
Depreciation 1.24 1.57 2.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.79 9.98 14.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.35 25.98 23.17
Other Income 11.42 10.85 11.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.77 36.83 34.45
Interest 0.43 0.38 0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.34 36.45 33.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.34 36.45 33.90
Tax 8.70 6.60 10.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.64 29.85 23.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.64 29.85 23.59
Equity Share Capital 10.73 10.73 10.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.15 5.56 4.59
Diluted EPS 5.03 5.44 4.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.15 5.56 4.59
Diluted EPS 5.03 5.44 4.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited