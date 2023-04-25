English
    C. E. Info Syst Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

    April 25, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore in March 2023 up 18.64% from Rs. 55.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.64 crore in March 2023 up 17.19% from Rs. 23.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.01 crore in March 2023 up 3.71% from Rs. 36.65 crore in March 2022.

    C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.59 in March 2022.

    C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 996.75 on April 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.24% returns over the last 6 months and -36.31% over the last 12 months.

    C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.6559.2555.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.6559.2555.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.541.266.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.337.370.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.160.06-0.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.2413.039.33
    Depreciation1.241.572.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.799.9814.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3525.9823.17
    Other Income11.4210.8511.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.7736.8334.45
    Interest0.430.380.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.3436.4533.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.3436.4533.90
    Tax8.706.6010.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.6429.8523.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.6429.8523.59
    Equity Share Capital10.7310.7310.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.155.564.59
    Diluted EPS5.035.444.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.155.564.59
    Diluted EPS5.035.444.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

