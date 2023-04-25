C. E. Info Syst Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.65 crore in March 2023 up 18.64% from Rs. 55.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.64 crore in March 2023 up 17.19% from Rs. 23.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.01 crore in March 2023 up 3.71% from Rs. 36.65 crore in March 2022.

C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.59 in March 2022.

C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 996.75 on April 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.24% returns over the last 6 months and -36.31% over the last 12 months.