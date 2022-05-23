C. E. Info Syst Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.33 crore, up 16.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.33 crore in March 2022 up 16.78% from Rs. 47.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.59 crore in March 2022 up 15.41% from Rs. 20.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.65 crore in March 2022 up 32.41% from Rs. 27.68 crore in March 2021.

C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.89 in March 2021.

C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,325.55 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)