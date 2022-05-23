 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

C. E. Info Syst Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.33 crore, up 16.78% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.33 crore in March 2022 up 16.78% from Rs. 47.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.59 crore in March 2022 up 15.41% from Rs. 20.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.65 crore in March 2022 up 32.41% from Rs. 27.68 crore in March 2021.

C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.89 in March 2021.

C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,325.55 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)

C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 55.33 43.05 47.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 55.33 43.05 47.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.68 2.90 4.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.56 0.51 0.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.75 0.06 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.33 14.75 14.10
Depreciation 2.20 1.90 2.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.14 9.73 9.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.17 13.22 16.79
Other Income 11.29 6.27 8.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.45 19.49 25.37
Interest 0.55 0.49 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.90 19.00 24.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.90 19.00 24.73
Tax 10.31 3.24 4.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.59 15.75 20.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.59 15.75 20.44
Equity Share Capital 10.65 10.65 132.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.59 2.96 3.89
Diluted EPS 4.48 2.90 3.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.59 2.96 0.31
Diluted EPS 4.48 2.90 3.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #C. E. Info Syst #C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) #Earnings First-Cut #Results #software
first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.