    C. E. Info Syst Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.03 crore, up 21.31% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.03 crore in June 2023 up 21.31% from Rs. 61.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.26 crore in June 2023 up 32.41% from Rs. 25.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.64 crore in June 2023 up 23.69% from Rs. 36.90 crore in June 2022.

    C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.72 in June 2022.

    C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,537.15 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.40% returns over the last 6 months and 17.62% over the last 12 months.

    C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.0365.6561.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.0365.6561.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.156.545.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.514.332.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.270.160.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7114.2413.18
    Depreciation1.881.241.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.6513.799.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.3925.3529.05
    Other Income8.3711.426.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.7636.7735.22
    Interest0.320.430.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.4436.3434.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.4436.3434.65
    Tax10.188.709.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.2627.6425.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.2627.6425.12
    Equity Share Capital10.7310.7310.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.205.154.72
    Diluted EPS6.055.034.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.205.154.72
    Diluted EPS6.055.034.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #C. E. Info Syst #C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) #Earnings First-Cut #Results #software
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

