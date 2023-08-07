C. E. Info Syst Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.03 crore, up 21.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.03 crore in June 2023 up 21.31% from Rs. 61.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.26 crore in June 2023 up 32.41% from Rs. 25.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.64 crore in June 2023 up 23.69% from Rs. 36.90 crore in June 2022.

C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.72 in June 2022.

C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,537.15 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.40% returns over the last 6 months and 17.62% over the last 12 months.