C. E. Info Syst Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.85 crore, up 20.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.85 crore in June 2022 up 20.72% from Rs. 51.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.12 crore in June 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 24.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.90 crore in June 2022 up 4.59% from Rs. 35.28 crore in June 2021.

C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.57 in June 2021.

C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,308.20 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.13% returns over the last 6 months

C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.85 55.33 51.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.85 55.33 51.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.64 6.68 2.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.31 0.56 0.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.44 -0.75 -0.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.18 9.33 19.85
Depreciation 1.68 2.20 1.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.55 14.14 3.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.05 23.17 24.86
Other Income 6.17 11.29 8.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.22 34.45 33.81
Interest 0.57 0.55 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.65 33.90 33.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.65 33.90 33.30
Tax 9.53 10.31 9.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.12 23.59 24.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.12 23.59 24.29
Equity Share Capital 10.65 10.65 10.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.72 4.59 4.57
Diluted EPS 4.59 4.48 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.72 4.59 4.57
Diluted EPS 4.59 4.48 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

