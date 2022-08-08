C. E. Info Syst Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.85 crore, up 20.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.85 crore in June 2022 up 20.72% from Rs. 51.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.12 crore in June 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 24.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.90 crore in June 2022 up 4.59% from Rs. 35.28 crore in June 2021.

C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.57 in June 2021.

C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,308.20 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.13% returns over the last 6 months