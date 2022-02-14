C. E. Info Syst Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.05 crore, down 11.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.05 crore in December 2021 down 11.3% from Rs. 48.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.75 crore in December 2021 down 29.86% from Rs. 22.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.39 crore in December 2021 down 34.2% from Rs. 32.51 crore in December 2020.

C. E. Info Syst EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.71 in December 2020.

C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,473.85 on February 11, 2022 (NSE)