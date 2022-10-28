 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
C. E. Info Syst Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.31 crore, up 34.64% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.31 crore in September 2022 up 34.64% from Rs. 56.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.41 crore in September 2022 down 2.53% from Rs. 26.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.00 crore in September 2022 down 5.71% from Rs. 40.30 crore in September 2021.

C. E. Info Syst EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.90 in September 2021.

C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,356.55 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.48% returns over the last 6 months

C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.31 65.01 56.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.31 65.01 56.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.33 5.70 4.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.42 5.32 0.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.14 -3.56 0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.86 16.21 17.57
Depreciation 1.94 1.91 1.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.10 11.45 6.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.52 27.98 25.22
Other Income 7.54 6.40 13.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.06 34.38 38.37
Interest 0.56 0.65 0.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.50 33.73 37.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.50 33.73 37.79
Tax 10.13 9.53 11.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.37 24.20 26.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.37 24.20 26.07
Minority Interest 0.04 -0.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.41 24.19 26.07
Equity Share Capital 10.73 10.65 10.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.73 4.54 4.90
Diluted EPS 4.64 4.43 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.73 4.54 4.90
Diluted EPS 4.64 4.43 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
