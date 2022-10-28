English
    C. E. Info Syst Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.31 crore, up 34.64% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.31 crore in September 2022 up 34.64% from Rs. 56.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.41 crore in September 2022 down 2.53% from Rs. 26.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.00 crore in September 2022 down 5.71% from Rs. 40.30 crore in September 2021.

    C. E. Info Syst EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.90 in September 2021.

    C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,356.55 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.48% returns over the last 6 months

    C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.3165.0156.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.3165.0156.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.335.704.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.425.320.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.14-3.560.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.8616.2117.57
    Depreciation1.941.911.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.1011.456.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.5227.9825.22
    Other Income7.546.4013.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.0634.3838.37
    Interest0.560.650.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.5033.7337.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.5033.7337.79
    Tax10.139.5311.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.3724.2026.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.3724.2026.07
    Minority Interest0.04-0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.4124.1926.07
    Equity Share Capital10.7310.6510.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.734.544.90
    Diluted EPS4.644.43--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.734.544.90
    Diluted EPS4.644.43--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #C. E. Info Syst #C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) #Earnings First-Cut #Results #software
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:55 am
