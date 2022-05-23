C. E. Info Syst Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.04 crore, up 20.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.04 crore in March 2022 up 20.28% from Rs. 47.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.54 crore in March 2022 up 18.32% from Rs. 19.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.50 crore in March 2022 up 34.44% from Rs. 27.15 crore in March 2021.

C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in March 2021.

C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,325.55 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)