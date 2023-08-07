English
    C. E. Info Syst Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.41 crore, up 37.54% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.41 crore in June 2023 up 37.54% from Rs. 65.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.23 crore in June 2023 up 33.22% from Rs. 24.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.78 crore in June 2023 up 26.15% from Rs. 36.29 crore in June 2022.

    C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.54 in June 2022.

    C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,537.15 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.40% returns over the last 6 months and 17.62% over the last 12 months.

    C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.4172.4765.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.4172.4765.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.5013.845.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.243.145.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.52-1.31-3.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.3516.2616.21
    Depreciation3.194.111.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.3811.5511.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.2724.8927.98
    Other Income8.3210.466.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.5935.3634.38
    Interest0.670.870.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.9234.4933.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.9234.4933.73
    Tax9.856.049.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.0728.4624.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.0728.4624.20
    Minority Interest0.22-0.29-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.07-0.15--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.2328.0224.19
    Equity Share Capital10.7310.7310.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.005.224.54
    Diluted EPS5.865.094.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.005.224.54
    Diluted EPS5.865.094.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

