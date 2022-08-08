English
    C. E. Info Syst Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.01 crore, up 49.97% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.01 crore in June 2022 up 49.97% from Rs. 43.35 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.19 crore in June 2022 up 17.48% from Rs. 20.59 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.29 crore in June 2022 up 32.4% from Rs. 27.41 crore in June 2021.

    C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 4.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in June 2021.

    C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,305.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.32% returns over the last 6 months

    C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.0157.0443.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.0157.0443.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.706.832.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.320.650.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.56-0.890.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2110.0015.03
    Depreciation1.912.411.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.4515.586.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.9822.4516.46
    Other Income6.4011.649.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.3834.0925.46
    Interest0.650.580.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.7333.5124.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.7333.5124.95
    Tax9.5310.924.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.2022.5820.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.2022.5820.59
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.04--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.1922.5420.59
    Equity Share Capital10.6510.6510.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.544.244.04
    Diluted EPS4.434.143.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.544.243.87
    Diluted EPS4.434.143.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
