C. E. Info Syst Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.66 crore, up 55.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) are:Net Sales at Rs 67.66 crore in December 2022 up 55.99% from Rs. 43.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.65 crore in December 2022 up 60.07% from Rs. 18.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.49 crore in December 2022 up 58.72% from Rs. 24.25 crore in December 2021.
C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 5.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2021.
|C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,135.90 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.83% returns over the last 6 months and -16.47% over the last 12 months.
|C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.66
|76.31
|43.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|67.66
|76.31
|43.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.94
|5.33
|2.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.06
|4.42
|0.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.11
|3.14
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.88
|16.86
|14.94
|Depreciation
|1.94
|1.94
|1.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.79
|16.10
|9.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.93
|28.52
|13.59
|Other Income
|10.61
|7.54
|8.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.55
|36.06
|22.28
|Interest
|0.72
|0.56
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|35.83
|35.50
|21.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|35.83
|35.50
|21.78
|Tax
|6.04
|10.13
|3.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.79
|25.37
|18.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|29.79
|25.37
|18.52
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|0.04
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.12
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|29.65
|25.41
|18.52
|Equity Share Capital
|10.73
|10.73
|10.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.53
|4.73
|3.48
|Diluted EPS
|5.41
|4.64
|3.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.53
|4.73
|3.48
|Diluted EPS
|5.41
|4.64
|3.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
