C. E. Info Syst Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.66 crore, up 55.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) are:Net Sales at Rs 67.66 crore in December 2022 up 55.99% from Rs. 43.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.65 crore in December 2022 up 60.07% from Rs. 18.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.49 crore in December 2022 up 58.72% from Rs. 24.25 crore in December 2021.
C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 5.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2021. C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,135.90 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.83% returns over the last 6 months and -16.47% over the last 12 months.
C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations67.6676.3143.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations67.6676.3143.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.945.332.90
Purchase of Traded Goods3.064.420.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.113.140.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.8816.8614.94
Depreciation1.941.941.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.7916.109.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9328.5213.59
Other Income10.617.548.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5536.0622.28
Interest0.720.560.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.8335.5021.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax35.8335.5021.78
Tax6.0410.133.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.7925.3718.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.7925.3718.52
Minority Interest-0.020.04--
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.12----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.6525.4118.52
Equity Share Capital10.7310.7310.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.534.733.48
Diluted EPS5.414.643.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.534.733.48
Diluted EPS5.414.643.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #C. E. Info Syst #C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) #Earnings First-Cut #Results #software
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:55 pm