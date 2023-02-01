C. E. Info Syst Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.66 crore, up 55.99% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 67.66 76.31 43.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 67.66 76.31 43.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 8.94 5.33 2.90 Purchase of Traded Goods 3.06 4.42 0.51 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.11 3.14 0.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.88 16.86 14.94 Depreciation 1.94 1.94 1.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 10.79 16.10 9.41 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.93 28.52 13.59 Other Income 10.61 7.54 8.68 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.55 36.06 22.28 Interest 0.72 0.56 0.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.83 35.50 21.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 35.83 35.50 21.78 Tax 6.04 10.13 3.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.79 25.37 18.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.79 25.37 18.52 Minority Interest -0.02 0.04 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.12 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.65 25.41 18.52 Equity Share Capital 10.73 10.73 10.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.53 4.73 3.48 Diluted EPS 5.41 4.64 3.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.53 4.73 3.48 Diluted EPS 5.41 4.64 3.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited