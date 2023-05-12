Buzzing Stocks: Tata Motors, Dmart, ONGC, M&M, Eicher Motors, others in focus today

markets2

Results on May 12: Tata Motors, Cipla, Vedanta, Colgate-Palmolive, DLF, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, APL Apollo Tubes, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Ethos, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Greaves Cotton, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Overseas Bank, Laxmi Organic Industries, Manappuram Finance, Max Financial Services, Polycab India, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sapphire Foods India will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on May 12.

Results on May 13: Avenue Supermarts, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Affle (India), Data Patterns (India), Navin Fluorine International, Neogen Chemicals, Sonata Software, and Vikas EcoTech will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on May 13.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation: The company has discovered crude oil and natural gas in two blocks in Mumbai offshore, reports PTI. The discoveries, named 'Amrit' and 'Moonga', were made in the blocks the company won in recent open acreage licensing rounds.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The utility vehicle maker has announced 18.5 percent year-on-year growth in production at 58,644 units for the month of April, while sales grew by 40.9 percent YoY to Rs 60,481 units, but exports dropped 32.9 percent at 1,813 units compared to the year-ago period.

Jay Bharat Maruti: The joint venture company owned by JBM Group and Maruti Suzuki India, will be setting up 2 new manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat to cater to the requirements of its key customer Maruti Suzuki in both regions. These plants will be commissioned at Kharkhoda, Sonipat in Haryana and SMG Suppliers’ Park in Gujarat. The company will invest Rs 300-350 crore in a phased manner.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel has added 9.82 lakh users in February 2023, against 12.81 lakh users in previous month. Reliance Jio added 10.04 Lakh users in February against 16.58 lakh additions in previous month, but Vodafone Idea lost 20.01 lakh users.

MAS Financial Services: The board has approved borrowings of funds via the issuance of non - convertible debentures and commercial papers upto Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 750 crore, respectively, in one or more tranches through a private placement basis.

Eicher Motors: The motorcycle maker has reported a 48.5 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 905.6 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, driven by better topline and operating performance. Revenue from operations in Q4 grew by 19.1 percent to Rs 3,804.3 crore compared to year-ago period. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 37 per share, and approved cash outlay towards capex of more than Rs 1,000 crore for FY24.

Siemens: The company has recorded 38.8 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 471.8 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, driven by healthy growth in operating numbers and topline. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 27.8 percent to Rs 4,858 crore compared to the year-ago period. The company booked new orders of Rs 31,151 crore in Q2FY23, including Rs 25,455 crore for the 9000 HP locomotive project.

DCW: The chemical manufacturing company said the board has re-appointed Pramodkumar Shriyansprasad Jain as Chairman and Managing Director of the company for 3 years with effect from November 1, 2023. The board also re-appointed Krishnamoorthy Krishnan as an Independent Director of the company for 5 years with effect from May 22.

BSE: The country's oldest stock exchange has recorded a 22.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 91.18 crore for quarter ended March FY23, driven by strong operating performance. Revenue from operations at Rs 227 crore for the quarter grew by 11 percent over a year-ago period. The company announced dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Gujarat State Petronet: The natural gas transmission company has reported a 31.2 percent sequential growth in profit at Rs 224.33 crore for the quarter ended March FY23 despite a weak operating margin, supported by higher other income. Revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 10 percent to Rs 443 crore compared to previous quarter.

South Indian Bank: The private sector lender has registered a 22.7 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 333.9 crore for March FY23 quarter, driven by lower provisions. Higher non-interest income, pre-provision operating profit, and net interest income also boosted profitability. Net interest income grew by 43.4 percent to Rs 857.2 crore compared to year-ago period. Asset quality improved further with the gross NPAs falling 34 bps QoQ to 5.14 percent and net NPAs declining 40 bps QoQ to 1.86 percent in Q4FY23.

Gillette India: The FMCG company has recorded a 48.2 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 102.7 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, supported by lower tax cost and higher other income, but operating margin performance is weak. Revenue from operations grew by 9.3 percent to Rs 619.07 crore compared to year-ago period on strong brand fundamentals, strength of product portfolio, superior innovation, and improved retail execution.

Intellect Design Arena: The software company has reported a 5 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 90.6 crore for quarter ended March FY23, dented by a weak operating margin. Revenue from operations for Q4FY23 surged 20.8 percent to Rs 615.5 crore compared to year-ago period.

Deepak Nitrite: The chemical intermediates manufacturer has registered a 12.5 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 233.9 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, impacted by dismal operating numbers. Revenue for the quarter grew by 4.8 percent to Rs 1,961.4 crore compared to last fiscal year with growth in advanced intermediates and phenolics.

Zensar Technologies: The company has recorded a massive 56 percent sequential growth in profit at Rs 119.2 crore for quarter ended March FY23, driven by healthy operating numbers. Revenue for the quarter increased by 1.3 percent to Rs 1,212.7 crore compared to previous quarter and revenue in dollar terms grew by 1.1 percent to $147.5 million with 0.4 percent growth in constant currency terms.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: The company has registered more than 19-fold year-on-year increase in profit at Rs 67.87 crore for quarter ended March FY23, backed by robust operating performance. Revenue from operations grew by 62 percent YoY to Rs 1,163.6 crore in Q4FY23.

Religare Enterprises: The company has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 3,481.8 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, against a loss of Rs 612.2 crore in the same period last year, supported by exceptional income. Revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 46.5 percent to Rs 1,396 crore compared to year-ago period.