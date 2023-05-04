Buzzing Stocks: HDFC, Titan, Dabur India, Hero MotoCorp, TVS, others in focus

sensex_nifty-marke

Results on May 4: Housing Development Finance Corporation, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprises, Dabur India, Tata Power, TVS Motor, Sundram Fasteners, 360 ONE WAM, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Blue Star, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Ceat, Firstsource Solutions, IDFC, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and United Breweries will be in focus ahead of their quarterly earnings on May 4

Titan Company: The Tata Group company has recorded a 49.5% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 734 crore for quarter ended March FY23, supported by topline and operating income. Standalone revenue from operations grew by 33.4% YoY to Rs 9,704 crore for the quarter with jewellery business growing 33% to Rs 8,631 crore and watches segment showing 40% growth to Rs 871 crore, while EBITDA in Q4FY23 jumped 33.5% to Rs 1,044 crore with margin flat at 10.76 percent compared to year-ago period. The board has recommened dividend of Rs 10 per share

ABB India: The company has reported a 34.3% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 244.9 crore for March 2023 quarter, as the year-ago period (Q1CY22) had an exceptional income of Rs 293.35 crore). Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 2,411.2 crore increased by 22.5% over a year-ago period, with order intake of Rs 3,125 crore in Q1. The order book as of March 2023 stands at Rs 7,170 crore. On the operating front, EBITDA surged 52% YoY to Rs 285.3 crore with margin expansion of 230 bps to 11.8% in quarter ended March 2023

Petronet LNG: The liquified natural gas importer registered a 18.1% YoY decline in standalone profit at Rs 614.25 crore for March FY23 quarter, dented by weak operating numbers. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 13,874 crore grew by 24.35% over corresponding period of last fiscal. On the operating front, EBITDA in Q4FY23 fell by 19.3% to Rs 943 crore with margin declining 370 basis points to 6.8% YoY as the input cost remained high, rising 29 percent YoY

Tata Chemicals: The Tata Group company clocked 62% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 709 crore for March FY23 quarter, driven by healthy operating performance and strong growth in topline. Consolidated revenue at Rs 4,407 crore for the quarter has grown 26.6% over year-ago period. At operating level, EBITDA jumped 47% YoY to Rs 965 crore with margin expansion of 300 basis points at 21.9% in Q4FY23, as input cost dropped 12% in the same period

Dabur India: The Investment Board of Nepal (IBN) has approved an additional investment of Nepalese rupees Rs 969 crore (approximately Rs 608 crore) in Dabur Nepal, a subsidiary company of Dabur India in Nepal. This investment will enable Dabur Nepal to expand and grow its business by way of capacity expansion, product diversification, upgradation of plant facility etc., over next 4 to 5 years

Bosch: Markus Bamberger has submitted his resignation as Chairman and Director of the company, with effect from August 1, 2023, as a part of succession planning

GR Infraprojects: The company has been emerged as L-1 bidder for a project - construction of 4-lane highway with paved shoulders - on Hybrid Annuity Mode in Uttar Pradesh. The project cost is Rs 737.2 crore

SJVN: The company has obtained 200 MW grid connected solar power project in Khavda Solar Park through e-Reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam. The tentative cost for development of this project will be approximately Rs 1,200 crore

AstraZeneca Pharma India: The pharma company has received a permission in Form CT-20 to import for sale and distribution of Trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) 100mg/5mL vial lyophilized powder, from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Government of India. Trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen

TVS Motor Company: KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO said TVS Motor has fully complied with all government regulations specified under FAME [Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India]. He further said TVS would offer a goodwill benefit scheme for its customers who have paid over and above the threshold limit fixed by FAME, and the overall cost impact to TVS is less than Rs 20 crore

Hero MotoCorp: VIDA, the emerging mobility brand of Hero, plans to increase its presence to 100 cities within this calendar year 2023, and will use Hero's expansive dealer network to rapidly scale up its operations across the country. It has already commenced the expansion plan with eight new cities – Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Nasik, Hyderabad, Chennai, Calicut and Kochi. VIDA has already been present in Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Delhi

Central Bank of India: In a clarification note, the public sector lender said its outstanding exposure to GO First Airlines as on March 31, 2023 is Rs 1,305 crore and additional amount of Rs 682 crore sanctioned under emergency line of credit guaranteed by Government of India. Its exposure to the company is only 0.91% of total advances as of March 2023 and interest charged upto April 30, 2023 is serviced by the company. In FY23 earnings, the bank has made contingency provisions of more than Rs 1,500 crore in the books to strengthen the Balance Sheet

KEC International: The infrastructure EPC major has reported nearly 36% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 72 crore for quarter ended March FY23, as operating profit margin dropped 80 bps to 5.1%. Consolidated revenue grew by 29% YoY to Rs 5,525 crore and EBITDA increased by 12% to Rs 283 crore in Q4FY23. The board has approved extension of tenure of Vimal Kejriwal, as Managing Director & CEO of the company upto March 31, 2025

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: The non-banking finance company has recorded a 24.5% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 855.2 crore for quarter ended March FY23. Net interest income in Q4FY23 jumped nearly 31% to Rs 2,007 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal

Karur Vysya Bank: The bank has appointed Jatla Sivaramakrishna as Chief Risk Officer (CRO), with the effect from May 3, after Chris Kalyanram resigned due to personal reasons

Nila Infrastructures: Prashant Sarkhedi has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from May 12

Sula Vineyards: The India's largest wine producer has recorded a 4.8% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 14.2 crore for March FY23 quarter, with profit margin falling 26 bps YoY to 11.9%. Revenue from operations grew by 7.1% YoY to Rs 120 crore for the quarter, with own brands showing 14.5% growth and wine tourism business reporting 18.1% growth. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share

SIS: The facility management solutions provider has registered a 4.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 93.1 crore for quarter ended March FY23, with margin falling 60 bps to 3.1%. Revenue from operations in Q4FY23 jumped 13.1% YoY to Rs 2,995.6 crore, while EBITDA grew by 8.3% to Rs 134.8 crore with margin declining 20 bps to 4.5% compared to year-ago period

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The auto ancillary company has recorded a 14.5% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 119.8 crore for quarter ended March FY23 on strong operating and topline performance. Revenue from operations in Q4FY23 grew by 35.5% to Rs 742.6 crore compared to year-ago period. Electric vehicles programs contributed 77% to the net order book of Rs 21,500 crore as of March 2023.