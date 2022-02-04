Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 2,505: Sharekhan

Zydus Wellness Limited (ZWL) Q3FY2022 revenues were flat at Rs. 388.1 crore affected by inventory correction at the company and distributors levels. All brands (except for Nutralite and Everyuth brands) posted muted performance due to inventory correction. Two-year CAGR for revenue growth stood at 8%. Further, unfavourable product mix and input cost inflation resulted in 636 bps decline in gross margins to 48.3% and 466 bps decline in OPM to 8.3%. PAT decreased by 20% y-o-y to Rs. 23.3 crore. The company maintained its leadership position in most of its brands. The company will focus on achieving profitable growth through strategic initiatives. The company is focusing on category development, enhancing distribution, digitising the whole value chain and inorganic initiatives to drive strong growth in the coming years.

Outlook

We like ZWL’s revamped focus on driving growth through new launches, improving penetration of core brands/acquired brands, and expanding reach in key markets. Under the Transformation.2 project, the company has initiated a number of projects from sales and supply chain to people functions, which will help it become more agile and drive efficiencies in the long run. Stock is currently trading at 29.7x/23.8x its FY2023/FY2024E EPS, which is at a discount to some of the large consumer goods stocks. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 2,505.

