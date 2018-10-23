Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 530: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

We expect rapid growth in content consumption on OTT video platforms, but eyeball-shift and impact on TV advertising would be gradual in our view, given: (1) a paltry 6% fixed broadband [FBB] penetration; (2) very affordable pay TV ARPUs; (3) below average smartphone penetration; and (4) relatively robust TV fundamentals—TV under penetration, lower (and still rising) average time spent [ATS], highest reach and attractive RoI for advertisers. In our base case assumption of a gradual decline in TV ad-spend growth, we forecast: (1) TV to lose c.300 bps share in total ad-spend over next six years; (2) digital to surpass TV ad spend by CY24; and (3) Zee to outperform TV ad-spend growth by about 250 bps over next 2-3 years (post FY19). Further, we believe Indian broadcasters are early in the OTT game and hold the advantage, given their IP-ownership, ability to take risks and strong cash flows.

Outlook

With the Zee5 launch, Zee now has a potentially winning OTT strategy in our view; we forecast Zee5 to achieve EBITDA break-even in Year-4 [FY22] at a revenue scale of about INR 12bn.

