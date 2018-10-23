Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 530: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.
JM Financial's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises
We expect rapid growth in content consumption on OTT video platforms, but eyeball-shift and impact on TV advertising would be gradual in our view, given: (1) a paltry 6% fixed broadband [FBB] penetration; (2) very affordable pay TV ARPUs; (3) below average smartphone penetration; and (4) relatively robust TV fundamentals—TV under penetration, lower (and still rising) average time spent [ATS], highest reach and attractive RoI for advertisers. In our base case assumption of a gradual decline in TV ad-spend growth, we forecast: (1) TV to lose c.300 bps share in total ad-spend over next six years; (2) digital to surpass TV ad spend by CY24; and (3) Zee to outperform TV ad-spend growth by about 250 bps over next 2-3 years (post FY19). Further, we believe Indian broadcasters are early in the OTT game and hold the advantage, given their IP-ownership, ability to take risks and strong cash flows.
Outlook
With the Zee5 launch, Zee now has a potentially winning OTT strategy in our view; we forecast Zee5 to achieve EBITDA break-even in Year-4 [FY22] at a revenue scale of about INR 12bn.
