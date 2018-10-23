App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 530: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises


We expect rapid growth in content consumption on OTT video platforms, but eyeball-shift and impact on TV advertising would be gradual in our view, given: (1) a paltry 6% fixed broadband [FBB] penetration; (2) very affordable pay TV ARPUs; (3) below average smartphone penetration; and (4) relatively robust TV fundamentals—TV under penetration, lower (and still rising) average time spent [ATS], highest reach and attractive RoI for advertisers. In our base case assumption of a gradual decline in TV ad-spend growth, we forecast: (1) TV to lose c.300 bps share in total ad-spend over next six years; (2) digital to surpass TV ad spend by CY24; and (3) Zee to outperform TV ad-spend growth by about 250 bps over next 2-3 years (post FY19). Further, we believe Indian broadcasters are early in the OTT game and hold the advantage, given their IP-ownership, ability to take risks and strong cash flows.


Outlook


With the Zee5 launch, Zee now has a potentially winning OTT strategy in our view; we forecast Zee5 to achieve EBITDA break-even in Year-4 [FY22] at a revenue scale of about INR 12bn.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.