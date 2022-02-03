Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 400: Sharekhan

zee_entertainment_0851_356_45856236

ZEE Entertainment Limited (ZEEL) reported lower-than-expected revenues, while EBITDA margin and net profit beat our estimates. Consolidated revenues declined by 3% y-o-y to Rs. 2,113 crore, owing to a 3.2% y-o-y decline in advertisement revenue (owing to a higher base effect, soft advertising environment and weakness in viewership share). Subscription revenue growth was muted, due to delay in implementation of NTO 2.0 and termination of one large distributor. EBITDA margins declined by 658 bps y-o-y to 22.7% (but exceeded our estimate), owing to higher programming expenses (owing to new launches and continued investments in ZEE5). The company launched over 25 shows across its channels and 51 movies and shows (including 11 originals) on ZEE5. ZEE5 revenues grew by 12%/24% q-oq/ y-o-y to Rs. 145.9 crore. Though lower ad spends by consumer companies could affect ad revenues in the near term, the merger of ZEEL and Sony will result in better pricing and volume offtake in advertising. ZEEL remains confident of delivering strong performance of ZEE Studio in FY2023 given strong movies pipeline.

Outlook

The company has been progressing well on digital business with launching new shows in each quarter. We believe the merger would be a strategic fit from a revenue perspective and would end corporate governance concerns. We expect the company to deliver a 19% CAGR in adjusted net profit over FY2022-FY2024E. The stock currently trades at a reasonable valuation at 18x/16x of FY2022E/FY2023E earnings. Given its large portfolio, strong regional presence and good traction on its digital platform, we maintain Buy rating on ZEEL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 400.

