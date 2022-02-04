MARKET NEWS

    Buy VRL Logistics; target of Rs 690: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on VRL Logistics has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 690 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 04, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

    VRL Logistics (VRL) delivered solid revenue growth of 20% YoY to INR6.8b (+7% QoQ), 9% above our estimates. Goods Transport (GT) revenue grew 19% YoY during 3QFY22 (based on 12% tonnage and 7% realization growth). The Bus Operations business, which was impacted by COVID-led restrictions, also recovered sharply with revenue growing 44% YoY to INR 748m.


    Outlook


    EBITDA margin jumped 122bp QoQ to 19%, v/s our estimate of 17%, driven by a sharp cut in diesel prices in Nov’21 (due to a cut in the tax rate on fuel). EBITDA rose 31% YoY to INR 1.3b (22% beat). EBITDA for Bus Operations turned positive with a rise in occupancies and realization. Strong operating performance and lower tax outgo saw APAT grow 52% YoY to INR 605m. We raise our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 21%/19% to factor in an improved outlook on volume and margin. Robust improvement in Bus segment to support profitability for VRL. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of INR 690 (premised on 30x FY24E EPS), implying 38% upside potential.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #VRL Logistics
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 02:46 pm
