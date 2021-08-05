MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 2300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Vinati Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated August 02, 2021.

Broker Research
August 05, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Vinati Organics


Vinati Organics is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemical and organic intermediaries with global market leadership in its two key products- 2- Acrylamido 2 Methylpropane Sulphonic Acid (ATBS) and Isobutyl Benzene (IBB). Starting with IBB and subsequent forays into IB, ATBS, Butyl phenols, the company is now moving towards antioxidants. The company has two manufacturing facilities at Mahad and Lote In terms of revenue contribution, ATBS constitutes ~40-50% of overall revenue followed by IBB of 20-30% while the rest is from others segments such as IB, Butyl phenols and derivatives


Outlook


We retain BUY rating on the back of better growth outlook from ATBS and newer products such as Butyl phenols and antioxidant We value Vinati Organics at 50x P/E FY23E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 2300/share (earlier Rs 2220/share).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Vinati Organics
first published: Aug 5, 2021 11:15 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.