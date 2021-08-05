Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages (VBL) is one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world. The company produces & distributes carbonated drinks, juices & packaged drinking water in six countries including. Some of the PepsiCo brands produced by VBL include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Seven-Up, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Nimbooz, String, Slice, Tropicana, Aquafina, among others. The company has operations in India (except Andhra Pradesh, J&K & Ladakh), Sri Lanka, Nepal, Morocco, Zambia & Zimbabwe

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value the stock at Rs 950, valuing the business 22x CY23 EV / EBITDA

