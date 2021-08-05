MARKET NEWS

Buy Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 2240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Vardhman Textiles has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2240 in its research report dated August 03, 2021.

August 05, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles


Vardhman Textiles (VTL) (earlier known as Mahavir Spinning) is part of the Vardhman Group, a large textile conglomerate with a presence across the textile value chain. Vardhman is among few textile companies that have been able to maintain a debt equity ratio below one despite continuous capacity addition Healthy cash flows have enabled VTL to reduce debt by ~Rs 152 crore in FY21 (D/E: 0.3x in FY21). We expect a further debt reduction of ~Rs 450 crore over the next two years to result in a D/E of ~0.2x in FY23E


Outlook


We continue to remain structurally positive and maintain BUY rating We value VTL at Rs 2240 i.e. 10x FY23E earnings


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Vardhman Textiles
first published: Aug 5, 2021 11:15 am

