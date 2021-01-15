MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.33 - 73.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee strengthened gains for the third day in a row and managed to end 10 paise higher as dollar index strengthened ahead of expected announcement of new US stimulus.

January 15, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee strengthened gains for the third day in a row and managed to end 10 paise higher as dollar index strengthened ahead of expected announcement of new US stimulus. The US Dollar index reverted from Rs 90.70 level but stayed firm above 90 levels. Powell has said that there will be no tapering till inflation moves up in a way that are unwelcome.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair appreciated and moved towards Rs 73 levels as FII flow continued in the equity markets. Along with the marginal decline in Dollar index. However, the recent pick-up in US yields continues to lend supports the recovery in DXY. The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was atrte Rs 73.15 in the last session. The open interest remained almost flat in the January series contracts while it increased by almost 28% for February series

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR January futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.11-73.15Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.33/ 73.45Stop Loss: 73.03
Support: 73.03/72.95Resistance: 73.33/73.45

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #currencies #ICICI direc #Rupee
first published: Jan 15, 2021 09:46 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Budget 2021: HSBC Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari pins hopes on higher tax buoyancy, privatization in FY22

Macro Minutes | Budget 2021: HSBC Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari pins hopes on higher tax buoyancy, privatization in FY22

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.