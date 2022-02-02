MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1,930: Emkay

    Emkay is bullish on United Breweries has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 1,930 in its research report dated February 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

    Volume recovery was encouraging and reached pre-Covid levels in Q3. Volume grew by 19% yoy, driving sales growth of 22%, marginally ahead of estimates. Excluding one-off items, EBITDA grew by 21% to Rs 2.1bn, an 8% miss due to higher input prices. Volume recovery has been strong across markets. While Q4 could be weak due to Covidrelated restrictions, a good summer season after two years post the easing of restrictions can offer a strong improvement in volumes and earnings in FY23.


    Outlook


    The decline in gross margins was higher than expected due to a sharp rise in packaging materials. Input inflation remains high, and we hope that price hikes and volume leverage from Q1 should offset it partially. We moderate our FY23-24 margin assumptions a bit by 80-130bps. UBBL will be a big beneficiary of post-Covid normalization with a strong volume recovery. Regulatory easing should continue to drive volume momentum ahead. Retain Buy with a TP of Rs1,930 (from Rs1,900), factoring in a 3% EPS cut in FY24 and roll over to Mar’24.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Close

    Related stories

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay #Recommendations #United Breweries
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 10:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.