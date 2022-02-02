Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1,930: Emkay

Volume recovery was encouraging and reached pre-Covid levels in Q3. Volume grew by 19% yoy, driving sales growth of 22%, marginally ahead of estimates. Excluding one-off items, EBITDA grew by 21% to Rs 2.1bn, an 8% miss due to higher input prices. Volume recovery has been strong across markets. While Q4 could be weak due to Covidrelated restrictions, a good summer season after two years post the easing of restrictions can offer a strong improvement in volumes and earnings in FY23.

Outlook

The decline in gross margins was higher than expected due to a sharp rise in packaging materials. Input inflation remains high, and we hope that price hikes and volume leverage from Q1 should offset it partially. We moderate our FY23-24 margin assumptions a bit by 80-130bps. UBBL will be a big beneficiary of post-Covid normalization with a strong volume recovery. Regulatory easing should continue to drive volume momentum ahead. Retain Buy with a TP of Rs1,930 (from Rs1,900), factoring in a 3% EPS cut in FY24 and roll over to Mar’24.

