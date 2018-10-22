App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4157: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4157 in its research report dated October 19, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Ultratech Cement


UTCEM’s volumes grew 20% YoY to 15.8mt (our estimate: 16.7mt) in 2QFY19. Realizations increased 1.4% QoQ to INR5,015/t (in-line) due to higher prices in the central, north and southern markets. Net sales grew 21% YoY (-8% QoQ) to INR79b (our estimate: INR83.7b).


Outlook


With ~23% market share, UTCEM is likely to emerge as a beneficiary of a likely upturn in the Indian cement cycle over FY18-20. We value UTCEM at 14x Sep’20 EBITDA to arrive at a TP INR4,157. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement

