Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 4157: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Ultratech Cement

UTCEM’s volumes grew 20% YoY to 15.8mt (our estimate: 16.7mt) in 2QFY19. Realizations increased 1.4% QoQ to INR5,015/t (in-line) due to higher prices in the central, north and southern markets. Net sales grew 21% YoY (-8% QoQ) to INR79b (our estimate: INR83.7b).

Outlook

With ~23% market share, UTCEM is likely to emerge as a beneficiary of a likely upturn in the Indian cement cycle over FY18-20. We value UTCEM at 14x Sep’20 EBITDA to arrive at a TP INR4,157. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.