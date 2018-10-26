Buy TTK Prestige; target of Rs 6830: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TTK Prestige

TTK Prestige reported healthy operational performance, driven by strong EBITDA margin expansion in Q2FY19. As anticipated, TTK reported moderate topline growth of 7.3% YoY to Rs 552.3 crore I-direct estimate: Rs 538.2 crore). The soft topline growth was on account of high base effect and impact of Kerala floods on the business. Domestic sales grew by 6.5% YoY to Rs 576 crore, while exports witnessed significant recovery by registering revenue growth of 95.4% YoY to Rs 15.2 crore. EBITDA margins for the quarter expanded significantly by 190 bps YoY to 14.7% (I-direct estimate: 13.3%) mainly on account of favourable product mix and price hike taken (~4%) at the beginning of the quarter. Absolute EBITDA grew by 23% YoY to Rs 81.0 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 71 crore). Higher other income (up 190% YoY to Rs 6.4 crore) further boosted the PAT growth. Net profit grew by 28.4% YoY to Rs 53.8 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 45.2 crore).

Outlook

For H1FY19, revenues grew by 12% YoY with EBITDA margins expanding 130 bps YoY to 14.0%. Shift in festive season, enhanced focus in non-urban markets and new product launches are the key triggers to accelerate the revenue growth momentum in H2FY19. On the profitability front, enhanced product mix coupled with stabilization of raw material price (aluminum) augurs well. The management remains upbeat on the growth outlook with a long term vision to grow its revenues at a compounding rate of 15% till FY23. TTK Prestige has a healthy balance sheet, having virtually debt free status, generating healthy cash flow from operations with RoCE of ~20%. We revise our earnings estimate upwards for FY19/20E and anticipate revenue and EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 14% and 19% respectively, in FY18-20E. We continue to maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 6830.

