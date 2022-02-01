MARKET NEWS

    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Buy Transport Corporation of India; target of Rs 855: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Transport Corporation of India has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 855 in its research report dated January 27, 2022.

    February 01, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
    Transport Corporation of India | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 38.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 696.89 crore from Rs 684.56 crore YoY. (Image: tcil.com)

    Transport Corporation of India | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 38.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 696.89 crore from Rs 684.56 crore YoY. (Image: tcil.com)


    Transport Corporation of India (TCI) reported a strong beat on net earnings for Q3FY2022 led by sustained strong performance in Seaways. The consolidated revenues grew by 3.8% y-o-y to Rs. 838 crore led by freight segment (revenues up 8% y-o-y, pent-up demand and inventory restocking) and seaways (up 46% y-o-y, higher freight rates and high value return cargo from Myanmar). However, supply chain management, (down 10% y-o-y) underperformed due to continued semi-conductor shortages in Auto and lower growth in consumer goods. Consolidated OPM at 13% (up 316bps y-o-y) was higher than estimate led by seaways (up over 1000bps y-o-y). Strong operational performance led to 37% y-o-y and 57% y-o-y rise in consolidated operating profit and net profit respectively. The management retained FY2022 guidance.


    Outlook


    TCI is expected to benefit from the logistics sector’s growth tailwinds led by GST (business moving towards the organised sector), government thrust on Atmanirbhar Bharat (PLI incentives to increase domestic manufacturing in turn leading to increased logistics needs), and global supply chain re-alignments (India is expected to be one of the key beneficiaries of China +1 strategy for global manufacturers). We expect TCI to be on a long-term growth trajectory, driven by positive sectoral fundamentals and its inherent strengths and capabilities. We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised SOTP based target of Rs. 855 factoring upwardly revised estimates and valuation multiples.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Transport Corporation of India
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 11:31 am
