Buy Transport Corporation of India: target of Rs 541: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Transport Corporation of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 541 in its research report dated August 04, 2021.

August 10, 2021 / 08:18 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Transport Corporation of India


TCI reported broadly in-line revenues for Q1FY2022 while positively surprised on OPM leading to strong beat on net earnings. The management retained revenue and net profit growth guidance for FY2022. Management sees early signs of inventory built up with onset of festive season from August 2021. Capex of Rs. 150-200 crore for FY2022 while debt equity ratio stands at an all time low. Strong OCF and low leverage can aid in inorganic growth if opportunity arises.



Outlook


We retain a Buy on TCI Ltd with an unchanged price target of Rs. 541, led by its strong growth outlook and favorable positioning.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 10, 2021 08:18 pm

