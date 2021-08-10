Buy Transport Corporation of India: target of Rs 541: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Transport Corporation of India

TCI reported broadly in-line revenues for Q1FY2022 while positively surprised on OPM leading to strong beat on net earnings. The management retained revenue and net profit growth guidance for FY2022. Management sees early signs of inventory built up with onset of festive season from August 2021. Capex of Rs. 150-200 crore for FY2022 while debt equity ratio stands at an all time low. Strong OCF and low leverage can aid in inorganic growth if opportunity arises.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on TCI Ltd with an unchanged price target of Rs. 541, led by its strong growth outlook and favorable positioning.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More