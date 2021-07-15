Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals: target of Rs 3400: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent) has emphasised on achieving sustainable and profitable growth in its annual report for FY2021 through a strategic framework and theme. Expected market share gains, therapy consolidation, therapy expansion, and sustained investment in new products would be the key driving factors. The geographies of India, Brazil and Europe have a strong growth outlook while US revenues are likely to bottom out and stage a gradual improvement going ahead.

Outlook

Based on encouraging outlook for US business and strategy for sustainable growth, we maintain our Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs. 3,400.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More