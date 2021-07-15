Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals: target of Rs 3400: Sharekhan
Sharekhan is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3400 in its research report dated July 14, 2021.
Broker Research
July 15, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent) has emphasised on achieving sustainable and profitable growth in its annual report for FY2021 through a strategic framework and theme. Expected market share gains, therapy consolidation, therapy expansion, and sustained investment in new products would be the key driving factors. The geographies of India, Brazil and Europe have a strong growth outlook while US revenues are likely to bottom out and stage a gradual improvement going ahead.
Outlook
Based on encouraging outlook for US business and strategy for sustainable growth, we maintain our Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs. 3,400.
