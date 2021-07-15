MARKET NEWS

Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals: target of Rs 3400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3400 in its research report dated July 14, 2021.

July 15, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent) has emphasised on achieving sustainable and profitable growth in its annual report for FY2021 through a strategic framework and theme. Expected market share gains, therapy consolidation, therapy expansion, and sustained investment in new products would be the key driving factors. The geographies of India, Brazil and Europe have a strong growth outlook while US revenues are likely to bottom out and stage a gradual improvement going ahead.


Outlook


Based on encouraging outlook for US business and strategy for sustainable growth, we maintain our Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs. 3,400.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
first published: Jul 15, 2021 01:45 pm

