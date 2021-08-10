MARKET NEWS

Buy Thermax: target of Rs 1720: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Thermax has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1720 in its research report dated August 09, 2021.

August 10, 2021 / 08:28 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Thermax


Thermax reported strong Q1FY2022 performance, led by improved performance of the products businesses and channel business during the quarter. Order inflow remains strong despite absence of large-size orders, while order book remains healthy, well spread across sectors. Enquiry pipeline stays strong across food processing, chemical, and pharma, including large-size orders from oil and gas, FGD , refinery, and chemicals. A strong balance sheet and net cash position provide comfort in the present environment. The company’s focus on newer technologies is expected to provide the next leg of growth in the near future.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on Thermax with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,720, led by the highest order booking and backlog in past seven quarters.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Thermax
first published: Aug 10, 2021 08:28 pm

