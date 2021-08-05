Buy Teamlease; target of Rs 4550: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Teamlease

Teamlease Ltd (TLL) is one of the leading providers of human resource services in the organised segment with ~6% share in flexi staffing. Employment services include temporary staffing solutions, IT staffing, regulatory consultancy for labour law compliance and training & skills Net debt free and healthy double digit RoCE (>14%) key positives

Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock We value Teamlease at Rs 4550 i.e. 45x P/E on FY23E

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

