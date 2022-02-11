Buy Tata Power Company; target of Rs 275: Sharekhan

Tata Power Company Limited’s (TPCL’s) Q3FY22 reported consolidated PAT increased by 72% y-o-y to Rs. 426 crore, below our estimate of Rs. 790 crore primarily due to impact on standalone earnings on steep decline in dividend income (Rs. 55 crore in Q3FY22 versus Rs. 700 crore in Q3FY21) and continued net loss of Rs. 458 crore (versus Rs. 95 crore in Q3FY21) at CGPL on account of lower PLF of 31% and high coal cost. On the positive side, coal mining business reported PAT of Rs. 623 crore (versus only Rs. 23 crore in Q3FY21 and 20% q-o-q growth) given record margin of $40.1/tonne (up 23% q-o-q) and RE business reported 2x rise in PAT to Rs. 97 crore led by addition of 289 MW capacity and strong execution of both large scale and rooftop solar projects by Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (TPSSL’s revenue grew by 69% y-o-y and EBITDA margin improved by 203 bps y-o-y to 9.6%). All four Odisha discoms (North, West, Central and South) were profitable with combined with aggregate PAT of Rs. 125 crore versus only Rs. 21 crore in Q2FY22.

Outlook

Sustained near-term high coal prices, higher execution/margin improvement at solar EPC business and expectation of sustained improvement in financial at Odisha discoms makes us confident on the company’s long-term earnings growth potential (expect 36% PAT CAGR over FY21-24E). In addition, management’s business restructuring plans to increase share of high growth RE business would drive sustained improvement in ESG score and RE portfolio monetisation to help unlock value. Hence, we maintain Buy on Tata Power with a revised PT of Rs. 275 (reflecting higher value for solar EPC and Odisha discoms). At CMP, the stock is trading at 2.9x/2.6x FY23E/ FY24E P/BV.

At 14:31 hrs Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 235.70, down Rs 5.60, or 2.32 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 242.00 and an intraday low of Rs 235.35.

It was trading with volumes of 2,283,288 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 3,297,342 shares, a decrease of -30.75 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.41 percent or Rs 3.35 at Rs 241.30.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 269.70 and 52-week low Rs 86.05 on 19 October, 2021 and 12 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.61 percent below its 52-week high and 173.91 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 75,314.15 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More