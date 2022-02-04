MARKET NEWS

    Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 910: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Consumer Products has recommended buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 910 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    February 04, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

    TCP reported a revenue of INR32.1b (est. INR30.7b), up 5% YoY. EBITDA margin expanded 260bp YoY to 14.4% (est. 13.8%) on gross margin improvement (+590bp YoY/+90bp QoQ to 43.7%). EBITDA grew 28% YoY to INR4.6b (est. INR4.2b). Adj. PAT was at INR2.8b (est. INR2.4b), up 23% YoY. A&P/other expenses grew 17%/25% YoY in 3QFY22, respectively, led by higher A&P investments in the India business that impacted its EBITDA. Revenue for India Branded Beverages remained stagnant YoY at INR12.8b, while that for India Branded Foods grew 16% YoY to INR7.3b. EBIT for India Branded Beverages grew 2.8x YoY to INR2.2b, while EBIT for India Foods degrew 54% YoY to INR426m.


    Outlook


    Tata Consumer Products (TCP) reported strong operating performance led by gross margin expansion of 590bp (to 43.7%) in 3QFY22. The result was especially driven by its Tea business. However, higher A&P spends (which is expected to continue) and other expenses restricted EBITDA growth to 28%. India Foods margin was impacted by inflation and investments in new businesses. Management guided for sustained investments in the business to enhance its product portfolio. Revenue/EBITDA for 3QFY22 came in above our estimates. Factoring in the same, we increase our EBITDA for FY22E by 4% and largely retain our FY23E & FY24E. Further, we retain our earnings estimates and arrive at our SoTPbased TP of INR910, implying 23% upside potential. Maintain BUY.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

